EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide case in Central El Paso.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, Officers were sent to an apartment along the 1200 block of North Laurel, after the request of a welfare check for the resident there.

Once they arrived, officers found 49-year-old Juan Francisco Grajeda dead inside of the apartment.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Investigators from the Criminalistics Unit responded and arrived on scene to being their investigation of Grajeda’s death.

EPPD Investigators say they believe foul play was involved in Grajeda’s death, however details related to the investigation cannot be released as officials say that could hamper the investigation.

Officials are asking anyone who has information on this case to come forward. Those with information may contact Police at (915)832-4400, or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)566-8477(TIPS).

