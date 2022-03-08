EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the city’s most wanted subjects is behind bars thanks to the work of the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) officer and the Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF).
According to police, on Friday, March 4th, the Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information on the possible location for one of El Paso’s most wanted subjects, 27-year-old Demi Ponce.
Officers were sent to a hotel along the 2000 block of Airway, where they found a vehicle associated with Ponce. They then staked out the hotel until they saw Ponce and a female companion, later identified as
25-year-old Hayley Prugh walking into the hotel lobby.
ATTF officers arrested Ponce and Prugh at the hotel, both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the warrants below.
Demi Ponce:
- Possession of CS PG 1 >= 4 Grams < 200 Grams, $75,000 bond issued by Judge Grandberg
- Warrant: Evading Arrest or Detention W/Vehicle, 10,000 bond issued by Judge Myers
- Warrant: Theft of Property <$2,500 2 or More Previous Convictions, $5,000 bond issued by Judge Estrada Warrant: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, $5,000 bond
- Warrant: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 20,000 bond Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 >=1 Gram <4 Grams, $5,000 bond
- Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 >=1 Gram <4 Grams, no bond Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 <1 Gram, no bond
- Warrant: Manufacture/Delivery of CS PG1 >=4 Grams <200 Grams, no bond
- Warrant: Possession of Marijuana <= 5 lbs > 4 Oz, no bond
- Warrant: Possession of CS PG2 <1 Gram, $5,000 bond Warrant: Robbery, $100,000 bond
Hayley Prugh:
- Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 < 1 Gram, no bond Warrant: Forgery Govt/Nat Instr/Money/Security, no bond
- Warrant: Manufacture/Delivery of CS PG 1G, no bond Warrant: Theft <$100, $50 bond
EPPD officials added that Ponce was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
