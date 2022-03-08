EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the city’s most wanted subjects is behind bars thanks to the work of the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) officer and the Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF).

According to police, on Friday, March 4th, the Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information on the possible location for one of El Paso’s most wanted subjects, 27-year-old Demi Ponce.

Officers were sent to a hotel along the 2000 block of Airway, where they found a vehicle associated with Ponce. They then staked out the hotel until they saw Ponce and a female companion, later identified as

25-year-old Hayley Prugh walking into the hotel lobby.

ATTF officers arrested Ponce and Prugh at the hotel, both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the warrants below.

Demi Ponce:

Possession of CS PG 1 >= 4 Grams < 200 Grams, $75,000 bond issued by Judge Grandberg

Warrant: Evading Arrest or Detention W/Vehicle, 10,000 bond issued by Judge Myers

Warrant: Theft of Property <$2,500 2 or More Previous Convictions, $5,000 bond issued by Judge Estrada Warrant: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, $5,000 bond

Warrant: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 20,000 bond Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 >=1 Gram <4 Grams, $5,000 bond

Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 >=1 Gram <4 Grams, no bond Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 <1 Gram, no bond

Warrant: Manufacture/Delivery of CS PG1 >=4 Grams <200 Grams, no bond

Warrant: Possession of Marijuana <= 5 lbs > 4 Oz, no bond

Warrant: Possession of CS PG2 <1 Gram, $5,000 bond Warrant: Robbery, $100,000 bond

Hayley Prugh:

Warrant: Possession of CS PG1 < 1 Gram, no bond Warrant: Forgery Govt/Nat Instr/Money/Security, no bond

Warrant: Manufacture/Delivery of CS PG 1G, no bond Warrant: Theft <$100, $50 bond

EPPD officials added that Ponce was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.