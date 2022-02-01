EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a man after an animal cruelty call in mid-January.

According to EPPD officials, on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, 34-year-old Rolando Heras was seen dragging a Husky by the collar and kicking the Husky.

The incident was reported and further investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit and Northeast Regional Command were able to lead to the identification of Heras. A warrant was issued by Judge Horkowitz for Cruelty to an Animal with a bond of $3,000.00. El paso police department

Officials add that onn January 26th, 2022 Heras was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention

Facility.

