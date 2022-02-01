EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a man after an animal cruelty call in mid-January.
According to EPPD officials, on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, 34-year-old Rolando Heras was seen dragging a Husky by the collar and kicking the Husky.
Officials add that onn January 26th, 2022 Heras was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention
Facility.
