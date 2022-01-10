EPPD arrests man for alleged theft of cell phones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced the arrest of a man for the alleged theft of several cell phones.

According to EPPD officials, on Saturday, January 8, officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Alfredo Maldonado Escobar.

Police allege that Escobar would contact individuals selling phones via social media such as on the Facebook Market Place. Escobar would then agree to meet the seller.

After Escobar and the victim agree on a price, Escobar would show the victim that the money had been sent via the Cash App. The suspect would then leave with the victim’s phone, and the victims would later find that the transaction never went through. el paso police department

Police say the most recent theft took place on December 23, 2021, where he met the victim in a parking lot at 10705 Gateway West, in the Pebble Hills area. Two other thefts were at 1239 North Zaragoza in El Paso Mission Valley, one on October 11, 2021, and another on October 25, 2021.

Members of the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center’s Tac Unit arrested Escobar. He was charged with two counts of Theft of or more than $100 but less than $750, a Class B Misdemeanor, and issued a $5,000 Bond on each count by Judge Hamilton.

Additionally, he was charged with Theft of or more than $750 but less than $2,500, a Class A

Misdemeanor, and was issued a bond of $3,000 by Judge Priddy.

