EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials released more information regarding a Friday afternoon SWAT standoff in East Central El Paso.

According to a police report, on Friday, February 18th, officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the 9300 block of La Luz in reference to an unknown problem.

Once officers arrived at the home, they heard people arguing inside, according to the report.

Officers knocked on the front door and identified themselves at which time Devan Lovelace told the officers he was not coming out of the residence.

A woman then exited the residence with a child and advised there was a weapon inside. The Departments SWAT and Crisis Management Team were called to assist and after several hours later, Lovelace exited the residence and was placed under arrest. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

EPPD officials say Lovelace was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury with a bond of $250,000 dollars.

