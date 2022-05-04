EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after an early morning aggravated assault in the parking lot of a Far East El Paso bar-filled strip mall.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 21-year-old Daniel Caspian Watters was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, just down the street from the scene of the assault.

EPPD officials say the incident happened shortly after midnight, in a parking lot along the 1400 block of North Zaragoza.

Witnesses told police that Watters was kicking the victim, 37-year-old Cesar Adrian Franco, while on the ground.

Franco was rushed to Del Sol Hospital for treatment, his condition at this time is unknown.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of Watters’ vehicle, allowing officers to locate him and place him under arrest. Police say Watters attempted to run away, but was captured quickly.

Watters was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $51,000 bond for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, $50,000.

Evading Arrest or Detention, $1,000.

Traffic Warrant for Speeding

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.