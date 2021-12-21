EPPD arrests gang member for Northeast El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Tuesday the arrest of an alleged gang member for the stabbing of a female friend.

EPPD officials say on Thursday, December 16, their patrol officers were sent to a local hospital about a stabbing.

Officers met with the stabbing victim and discovered she was stabbed by her friend, 27-year-old Alfredo Ortiz, during a verbal argument about money that happened on Tuesday, December 14.

The victim said the argument escalated and Ortiz threw a glass bowl at her which struck her on the nose, Ortiz then stabbed the victim on the left thigh with a large hunting knife. The Gang Unit with the assistance of SWAT, placed Ortiz under arrest. el paso police department

EPPD officials add that Ortiz was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was issued a $50,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.