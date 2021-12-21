EPPD arrests gang member for Northeast El Paso stabbing

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alfredo Ortiz – Mug shot courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Tuesday the arrest of an alleged gang member for the stabbing of a female friend.

EPPD officials say on Thursday, December 16, their patrol officers were sent to a local hospital about a stabbing.

Officers met with the stabbing victim and discovered she was stabbed by her friend, 27-year-old Alfredo Ortiz, during a verbal argument about money that happened on Tuesday, December 14.

The victim said the argument escalated and Ortiz threw a glass bowl at her which struck her on the nose, Ortiz then stabbed the victim on the left thigh with a large hunting knife.

The Gang Unit with the assistance of SWAT, placed Ortiz under arrest.

el paso police department

EPPD officials add that Ortiz was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was issued a $50,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story