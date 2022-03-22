Upper Valley wreck sent three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a weekend wreck in the city’s Upper Valley that sent three people to the hospital, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials announced the arrest of one of the drivers involved in the wreck.

According to the EPPD, 25-year-old Luis Hernandez was arrested after he was released from the hospital. Hernandez is charged with two counts of Accident Involving Injury or Death, with a bond totaling $100,000.

The wreck happened Saturday night, shortly after 9 p.m., along the 6300 block of Westside.

Police say Hernandez, behind the wheel of a 2006 Ford F350 pickup, allegedly ran the stop sign at Borderland, striking a 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup. Both the 42-year-old female driver and her 14-year old passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the collision, police say Hernandez ran from the crash scene and was found hiding in the back yard of a nearby home.

He was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

