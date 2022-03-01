EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second man is behind bars after El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Crimes Against Persons Detectives determine he was involved in an early morning freeway shooting on February 8.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were able to get a warrant for the arrest of 26 –year old Andres Enrique Sanchez.

EPPD officials say on Monday, February 28, Sanchez was found at a residence along the 900 block of Mesa Hills and arrested by the United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

On Monday, officials arrested 25 –year old Norbert Ornelas for his involvement in the shooting.

According to EPPD officials the shooting took place on I-10 near Lee Trevino, after a group of men left a nearby gentlemen’s club and were followed by another vehicle.

Police say as the victims were driving on Gateway East, they were shot at from the other vehicle.

At the time, two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital and three other victims who were uninjured remained at the scene.

Sanchez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the following bonds:

Aggravated Assault Bond of $150,000 issued by Judge Ruben Nunez and Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4 grams (2 counts) with a bond of $20,000

