Police: Both drivers traveling in excess of 110mph before deadly crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Each are being held on $1.6 Million total bond, including $750k on the Manslaughter charge and $850k for the Accident Involving Death charge.

Police say their investigation revealed both drivers were traveling at speed in excess of 110 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Gutierrez was behind the wheel of the 2020 Corvette, with 23-year-old Javier Lechuga of El Paso as passenger. Nunez was driving the 2015 Chevy Tahoe, with an unnamed 16-year-old male passenger

The driver of the 2004 Pontiac Vibe that was struck by the Tahoe, died in the wreck. Identification of the victim is still pending.

This is the city’s 20th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 17 at the same time last year.

