EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Monday the arrest of two suspects who stabbed a 19-year-old man at a Central El Paso Bar.

EPPD officials say 26-year-old Marc Anthony Olivares was arrested on Thursday, March 17. He’s being held under a $250,000 bond.

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Matthew Luis Acevedo on Monday, March 21; he is also being held on a $250,000 bond.

Both are charged with Aggravated Assaulted with a Deadly Weapon.

According to EPPD, the call came in around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, March 9, along the 800 block of Piedras at Dewey’s Corner Pub.

Police say 19-year-old William Shukitt was stabbed while trying to mediate a situation in which other patrons reportedly became aggressive toward a bartender.

At last report, Shukitt continues to recover at a local hospital. Acevedo’s mug shot was not available, according to EPPD officials.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is continuing with the investigation. Anyone that may have additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

