A SWAT stand-off in east El Paso near Hanks High School ends with a man arrested, who is now facing several charges.

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the man as 42-year-old Jose Francisco Diaz. Authorities said he barricaded himself with three children, a 13-year-old boy along with an 8 and 7-year-old girl and was threatening to harm them with a knife at a home in the 10900 block of Bob Stone Dr., off Lee Trevino Dr.

The call to authorities came in around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Crisis Management Team was also called out to help in this standoff situation that lasted until just before 8 this morning. During negotiations, EPPD said one of the police officers fired their weapon, but it is not clear why. A spokesperson told KTSM an internal investigation is underway.

Diaz released the children unharmed around 4 a.m. He is now facing charges for aggravated assault and two counts of unlawful restraint. His bond is set at $250,000. Authorities are calling it a domestic situation.

EPPD has blocked off Bob Stone Dr. only allowing residents who live in the area come in and out, if need be.

