EPPD and TABC collaborating to ensure local businesses comply with COVID-19 emergency directive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are working together to ensure local businesses are complying with COVID-19 emergency directives.

EPPD announced that starting Friday, Oct. 30 it will begin working jointly with the TABC to conduct compliance inspections of local establishments operating as restaurants.

The current health directive requires establishments operating as restaurants to close their doors by 9 p.m. and the premises vacated no later than 10 p.m.

Officials said that based on the violation, enforcement measures against the establishment or person committing the violation can be taken by one or both agencies.

According to EPPD, since the inception of the COVID mitigation teams have responded to 2,798 calls resulting in 3,355 contacts, 456 warnings, 1 summons to appear, and 13 citations.

“We will work in partnership with TABC to protect the citizens of El Paso as directed by the Mayor. This enforcement effort will seek compliance by the community to help reduce the spread of the virus while safeguarding individual civil liberties,” said El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

Since Monday, the TABC has conducted 439 inspections of premises licensed for on-premise

consumption of alcohol.

Officials said the inspections represent more than 50-percent of the premises that have a permit for on-premise consumption of alcohol in El Paso County.

“As a result of these inspections nine administrative written warnings have been issued and two administrative cases have been filed,” a news release said.

The TABC has issued a 30-day suspension for each of the two cases.

“TABC is grateful for the hundreds of El Paso business owners and employees who have taken the necessary steps to protect the health of customers and their families,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We’re proud to work alongside the El Paso Police Department to help enforce the Governor’s executive orders while keeping residents safe.”