EPPD: 3-vehicle accident involving unmarked police car under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigations is investigating a non-fatal car accident that involved three vehicles in east El Paso Sunday.

The investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Briana Casas, 22, was traveling southbound on George Dieter Dr.

Cases “possibly” ran a red light at the intersection of George Dieter Dr and Pellicano Dr, police said in a release.

A 2013 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Carlos Lechuga-Arenas, 50, was traveling eastbound when it was struck by Casas.

Casas’ vehicle then struck an unmarked police vehicle, which was stopped at the red light facing northbound on George Dieter Dr.

Casas and the officer in the unmarked police vehicle were not injured, Lechuga was transported to Del Sol Hospital to tend to facial injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, we will update the story as more information warrants.

