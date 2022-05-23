EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just before 6 p.m. this afternoon, El Paso Police responded to a Northeast apartment, where the bodies of two men were discovered.

Police say the men were found in an apartment in the 4700 block of Joel Drive, near Diana Drive and Dyer Street. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit was called to investigate. At this time, police do not believe the deaths are suspicious in nature.

Family members were gathering outside when KTSM arrived at the scene. Authorities have not said what the relationship between the two men was or their age.

Police say a cause of death will be determined through an ongoing investigation and autopsy.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as details become available.

