EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A shooting took place overnight in a Far East El Paso neighborhood that put one man fighting for his life with what are considered life-threatening injuries. Three others were injured but police say their injuries are “were not considered as severe.” Police say victims are “late teens to early 20’s involved.”

EPPD were notified of a large party at the 14100 block of Honey Point and several minutes later another call came in about shots fired.

It was initially reported at 2 a.m. in the initial report by police that five individuals were injured but at 8:15 a.m. police clarified that four had been hurt, 1 with life-threatening injuries, and three others who got injured but “not as severely” as the lone individual, say EPPD.

Police do not clarify the exact ages of the victims, only saying that “late teens” and “early 20’s” are involved.

Detectives from the El Paso Police Department have responded to assist in the investigation. The collection of evidence and the gathering of facts continues. If anyone has information on this incident they may call Police at (915)832-4400 or to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (915)566-8477 (TIPS). No additional information is available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.