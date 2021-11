EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say one man is dead after a shooting in East El Paso Friday night.

It happened at 6:34 p.m. in the 11800 block of Vere Leasure Drive near Saul Kleinfeld and Pebble Hills Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time, but El Paso Police say they plan to release additional information later this evening. Tune in to KTSM 9 at 10 p.m. for the latest.