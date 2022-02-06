EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover collision in Northwest El Paso, according the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

EPPD officials say the wreck happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Desert Boulevard and Los Mochis Avenue in Canutillo, just past the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Law enforcement has not released any other details on the wreck.

