EPCC Trustee recovering at home after spending four days in the hospital for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bonnie Soria Najera, an EPCC Trustee, who lost both her parents to COVID-19 and then tested positive herself was recently released from the hospital.

Najera was in the hospital for four nights. She said she was given a medication called Dexamethasone that helped her with the virus. However, she said she is still struggling with it and even had to stop to catch her breath while speaking with KTSM 9 News.

“I went in there not thinking I was going to come back. I didn’t think I was going to make it out of there I’ll be honest. I felt horrible it was the most excruciating pain I have ever felt in my life,” said Bonnie Soria Najera.

Najera shared photos with KTSM from her days spent in the hospital. She said the reason she went was that she thought she was going to die at home.

“I just started looking around my room and thinking I’m going to die in here,” said Najera.

She said that the medication that was given to her at the hospital had helped her with her breathing a lot.

“They were able to give me antibiotics, two different kinds of strong antibiotics there. They were able to give me a steroid to help me breathe. Without that steroid I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t do it,” said Najera.

According to Dr. Ogechika Alozie from Del Sol Medical Center, that steroid has proven to help with the virus.

“Dexamethasone can actually change mortality. That has really been amazing. It’s an old medication. It’s something that we’ve used for decades and the fact that it actually seems to work and actually has some real clinical evidence around it is really exciting,” Dr. Alozie said.

However, Dr. Alozie said not everyone is able to get the treatment and that it is up to the doctors on whether or not a COVID-19 patient is sick enough to need the steroid.

“Whether they are about to be in the ICU and the decision is made by the physician to administer it and then they get multiple doses of it until they complete their course,” Dr. Alozie said.

After her treatment, Bonnie Najera was released from the hospital and is back home, but lives with her two daughters, so she is staying in her room.

“Yeah, it’s just a few more days. I don’t know cause even after that I’m so scared now I don’t even want to come out of my room for a while,” Najera said.