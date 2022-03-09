EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA), in collaboration with the El Paso Community College (EPCC) Fashion Technology Program, invites the public to celebrate the conclusion of Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday.

The event will feature a closing reception and fashion show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the El Paso Museum of Art.

The free event and reception will feature drinks, music and vendors with a fashion show produced by the EPCC Fashion Technology Program and walked by models sponsored by Bazaar Models.

The fashion show will feature more than 30 garments designed by Sleep, Never Apparel and art house and EPCC Fashion Technology instructor, Jose D’Saenz.

The show will also include original designs from the EPCC student collection.

EPCC Fashion is proud to present their most recent student collection inspired by Fashion Nirvana. Vanessa Ramirez, Fashion Technology Program Coordinator, EPCC

Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday is co-organized by the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio, Texas, and Texas Fashion Collection at the University of North Texas, Denton. Curators include Kate Carey, Head of Education; Jackie Edwards, former Assistant Curator; and Lauren Thompson, Assistant Curator; with assistance from Alexis T. Meldrum, 2019-2020 Semmes Foundation Intern in Museum Studies.

Support is provided by Mercedes T. Bass and the Mercedes T. Bass Charitable Corporation.

The host committee, chaired by Alice Carrington Foultz, provides additional support, along with funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation and the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.

