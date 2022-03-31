EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School, EPISD’s consolidation of Henderson Middle and Clardy Elementary, has its first-ever principal, the El Paso Independent School District announced this Thursday.
According to EPISD, Daniel Montoya has been a long-time educator with a history of serving the South Side community.
He will serve as principal when Tinajero opens in the fall. Montoya currently serves as principal at Henderson Middle.
Montoya has been principal at Henderson since December, and previously served as interim principal and dean of operations at the school.
He also has served as assistant principal at Bassett Middle School and an Active Learning Leader at Armendariz Middle School, where he was a science teacher and a football and basketball coach.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Montoya is a graduate of Park University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and the University of Texas at El Paso with a master’s in education.
Tinajero PK-8 will serve elementary- and middle-school students in a modern facility that will consolidate the historic Henderson and Clardy communities. The school is named for Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero, a Henderson alumna and bilingual-education advocate and professor.
The school is located on the site of the current Henderson. For more information on the school, visit the EPISD Bond website.
