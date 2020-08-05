EPISD winds down summer meal program this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the 2020-2021 school year inches closer, the El Paso Independent School District is winding down its summer meal program starting this week, EPISD officials said.

Meal distribution sites that served elementary and middle schools will stop serving meals on Friday, Aug. 7. However, meals will still be served at four high schools through Friday. Meals will be distributed from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Aug. 10, 12 and 14, at the following schools:

Andress High School, 5400 Sun Valley

Bowie High School, 801 S. San Marcial

Chapin High School, 7000 Dyer

Franklin High School, 900 N. Resler

“This summer, EPISD was able to provide free breakfast and lunch to thousands of children who

otherwise may not have had access to healthful food during the break,” said Laura Duran, EPISD’s

Director of Food & Nutrition Services. “This year, this service was even more critical because of the

COVID pandemic that has impacted so many families financially.”

The district’s traditional meal program will begin on Aug. 17 — the first day of classes for EPISD students. To learn more about EPISD’s free and reduced-price meal program, visit the Food & Nutrition Service webpage at https://www.episd.org/Page/716.