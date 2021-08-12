EPISD welcomes new military families during relocation fair at Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District joined more than 100 area organizations to welcome new Fort Bliss soldiers and their families Tuesday at the Bienvenidos a Bliss Relocation Fair at the Centennial Club on post.

The fair gave military families a chance to ask questions and learn more about EPISD’s campuses and programs including all day Pre-K for 4-year-olds.

EPISD, which was the title sponsor of this year’s Bienvenidos a Bliss Relocation Fair, has maintained a solid partnership with Fort Bliss command over the years. EPISD serves more than 5,000 military students at the five campuses on Fort Bliss property and at other schools throughout the District.

For more information about military support within EPISD, go to episd.org/military. To enroll in Pre-K to 12th grade, go to episd.org/enroll.