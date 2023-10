EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustee member Josh Acevedo announced that he will be running in the special election for the El Paso City Council District 2 happening on Saturday, Dec. 9.

City Representative Alexsandra Annello previously announced that she will leave that position to pursue the House District 77 seat in the state legislature.

Additionally, Acevedo is currently the trustee for District 3 withing El Paso ISD.