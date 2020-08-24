EPISD to sell surplus student desks to families on Saturday

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Is your student virtually learning at a makeshift desk, like your kitchen counter? You now have the opportunity to change that — and for just $3.

The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) will sell surplus desks to families for $3 during a student desk surplus sale that will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the former Alta Vista school site, 1000 N. Grama St.

Each household is limited to five desks, and the sale will end when all desks are sold. Participants must wear face masks and socially distance.

The desks are being sold at a nominal fee because they can’t be given away to families due to state laws on gift of public funds.

