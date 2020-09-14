EPISD to reopen campuses for in-person instruction starting Oct. 1

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District will reopen campuses for in-person instruction in phases starting on Oct. 1 for students whose parents chose on-campus instruction.

Full virtual learning will continue for students whose parents chose for them to remain at home during the pandemic.

District administrators unveiled a timeline for the reopening of campuses that centers on the safety and health of students and employees. The time frame for the reopening of campuses is as follows:

Oct. 1 and 2: Identified student populations in special-education, early childhood education and English language learners may return to school for instruction five days a week.

Week of Oct. 5-9:

o Sixth-grade students may return for in-person instruction five days a week

o Ninth-graders may return for in-person instruction using the hybrid/staggered schedule (two days in-school instruction, three days distance learning at home).

Week of Oct. 19:

o All students in Pre-K through eighth-grade may return for in-person instruction five days a week.

o All high-school students may return for in-person instruction using the hybrid/staggered schedule (two days in-school instruction, three days distance learning at home).

For more details visit: https://www.episd.org/cms/lib/TX02201707/Centricity/domain/4/2020-21%20files/EPISD%20In%20Person%20Instruction%20Timeline.pdf.

Teachers and other employees in the District will begin reporting for on-campus safety training and classroom set up in phases, depending on their assignment and duties, starting on Sept. 28. All employees in the District will return to work in person by Oct. 7.

“We are excited to welcome our students and teachers back, but we continue to place the health and safety of our families as our top priority as we reopen our schools,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “While our students will be back on campus, things will look differently, and we will ask them and our employees to comply with the detailed guidelines that will be in place to make our campuses as safe as possible.”

EPISD has spent months working with health officials and experts to develop a thorough School Reopening Guide for Students & Parents, as well as a guide for all employees. To view the guides, visit the EPISD School Reopening webpage.