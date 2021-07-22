EPISD to relax school uniform policy for upcoming school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s largest school district will relax its uniform policy for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a virtual letter to parents, the El Paso Independent School District said it is making the change to ease financial stresses for families.

Elementary and middle schools with uniform policies will allow students to wear jeans as well as khakis, as long as the jeans do not have tears or holes in them. Students may also wear school T-shirts or T-shirts with the school colors instead of polo shirts.

High schools will continue to use the approved dress code for the 2021-22 school year.

For questions regarding the uniform or dress code policies, the district asks to contact your child’s school.