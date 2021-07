El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is hosting several open house events at its schools, according to a Facebook post.

The post said most EPISD schools will host open houses and orientation events happening Friday. Many of them will have tours of the buildings, meeting the teachers, and information on clubs.

To find out more, EPISD advises parents check email, contact the school directly or follow the campus on social media for more updates.