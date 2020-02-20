EPISD to give elementary school students less homework

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso ISD students in elementary school will have less homework.

School Board Trustee, Daniel Call, made the announcement on social media.

In a Facebook post, he said, “Effective immediately homework will be reduced to a maximum of 10 minutes starting in 2nd grade and capping out a maximum of 30 minutes in 5th grade.”

KTSM 9 News spoke with another Trustee who said students will have more time to focus on other things like reading and being with their families.

“So when kids go home and do more homework it extinguishes their curiosity and their ability to learn because it’s something that is enforced and hopefully with this policy, we are going to make sure that these are kids are actually learning and give them the ability to spend time with their family or perform enriching activities,” said EPISD Board Trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos.

Klayel-Avalos said most parents are supportive of the decision.