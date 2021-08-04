EPISD third grader sings National Anthem at Chihuahua’s game

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District third grader Sophia Madrid sang the National Anthem at Southwest University Park last week.

The MacArthur PK-8 student has been singing since she was three years old, according to an EPISD news release.

“In the beginning, I was very nervous,” Sophia said. “Once I got into the song, I became excited and expressed that in the song. When I sing, I feel like I’m being me and that it’s my happy place.”

Sophia comes from a family of musicians. She is currently taking vocal lessons and learning piano.

“I would like to become a church leader like my parents,” Sophia said. “Or a famous singer and spread the word about God through my singing. I need to practice more, take notes from people around me and just keep singing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story