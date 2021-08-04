EPISD third grader sings National Anthem at Chihuahua’s game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District third grader Sophia Madrid sang the National Anthem at Southwest University Park last week.

The MacArthur PK-8 student has been singing since she was three years old, according to an EPISD news release.

“In the beginning, I was very nervous,” Sophia said. “Once I got into the song, I became excited and expressed that in the song. When I sing, I feel like I’m being me and that it’s my happy place.”

Sophia comes from a family of musicians. She is currently taking vocal lessons and learning piano.

“I would like to become a church leader like my parents,” Sophia said. “Or a famous singer and spread the word about God through my singing. I need to practice more, take notes from people around me and just keep singing.”