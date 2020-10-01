EPISD teachers, other school district members protest reopening schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso teachers, parents and union members gathered at the El Paso Independent School District headquarters for a peaceful “teach-in” demonstration advocating against reopening schools amid the pandemic.

Several dozen vehicles gathered in the parking lot for a socially distant drive-up demonstration, with posters and written messages on their cars.

The group coordinator and EPISD teacher Claudia Altonen said they want the option to push face-to-face instruction back to January.

“Maybe it’s not the best idea to come back to schools just yet,” Altonen said. “TEA is returning to their offices in January.”

Altonen added teachers want to be part of the conversation and the decision-making process.

“Our goal is to be part of the plan and maybe help the districts come up with safe and amazing solutions,” Altonen said.

EPISD already pushed back reopening by a week. The District said it used the 5-percent benchmark when it applied for–and received–a reopening extension waiver from the Texas Education Agency.

However, that waiver mandates EPISD reopens by October 19.

“We all want to get back to normal life, we just don’t think the time is right,” Altonen said.

An EPISD spokesman said in a statement:

“The District has been forthcoming and transparent about its plan to safely reopen schools and has updated the community as quickly as possible, given the ever-changing challenges that the pandemic has imposed on all of us. “

However, some feel it may not be enough as school districts announce more cases before schools fully reopen.

“We’re worried about teachers getting infected and possibly becoming a fatality,” Angelica Soto, the President of the Socorro Education Association, said.

EPISD and other districts laid out their reopening guidelines in the past few weeks, detailing face coverings, social distance and limited contact will be required.

EPISD also allows families to continue 100 percent online if they wish to do so. Demonstrators also said they understood virtual learning is not ideal for every family.

“We still have the state test occurring next year and we want to make sure that we prepare our students for those and its very difficult through virtual learning to do that,” Soto said.

The group said they plan to hold weekly “teach-ins” at every area school district.

EPISD originally announced it would reopen October 1, but due to rising cases both in its schools and in El Paso, administrators delayed reopening.

All staff is required to return to work on October 19 and all students who wish to return can do so on October 26.

EPISD said it has spent months working with health officials and experts to develop a thorough School Reopening Guide for Students & Parents, as well as a guide for all employees.

