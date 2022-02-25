EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new partnership between educators from around the El Paso Independent School District and Superintendent Diana Sayavedra looks to turning talk into effective classroom instruction.
Earlier this week, educators gathered at the Professional Development Center for the first Teacher Advisory Council, Superintendent Sayavedra’s new initiative.
The council consists of each campus’ 2021 teacher of the year, with the members meeting every month to provide feedback and insight into strategies and policies that impact teachers and students.
EPISD officials shared that during their first meeting, Sayavedra asked the teachers and librarians to provide her with information into the culture, strengths and needs of the District.
Teachers at the meeting said they welcomed the opportunity talk and share information with District leadership.
In addition to the creation of the Council, Sayavedra’s 100-day plan includes visits to campuses, stakeholder meetings and other activities to help her “formulate and solidify the District’s path forward.”
During the meeting, teachers broke into groups representing the elementary, middle and high school levels, to discuss a variety of prompts and fill flip charts with their thoughts. After the group discussions, the teachers co-mingled, reviewing the various flip charts and finding commonality among all levels.
Wilhite added that teachers, regardless of what subject or grade they taught, expressed similar concerns.
EPISD officials add that Sayavedra selected the 2021 teachers of the year as the first representatives to the Council, knowing the recognition demonstrates that they are highly regarded on their campus by their peers.
“It’s nice for her to do this, especially since the teachers of the year last year didn’t really get to celebrate together or have a gathering with our superintendent like years before” because of the pandemic, said Rebeca Fuentes, a Spanish teacher at Richardson Middle School. “It’s nice that she wants to hear our voice and our opinions and how we feel.”
