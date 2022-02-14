EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Official with El Paso ISD announced Monday the appointment of Rafael Guardado Jr. as the first principal of the new Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School.
Murphree Pk-8 school is the EPISD Bond consolidation of Johnson Elementary and Morehead Middle scheduled to open this fall. The school is named after Charles Q. Murphree, a beloved former principal at Coronado High School.
“Mr. Guardado will be a key asset in helping us launch the Murphree legacy,” said Superintendent
Diana Sayavedra. “He knows this community well and has served the families of the West Side for
many years. I am confident he will help us transition into a consolidated campus successfully and to
the benefit of our students and staff.”
Murphree is the $36-million modernization and consolidation of the Johnson and Morehead
campuses currently under construction.
An educator with more than 20 years of experience, Guardado currently serves as principal at Johnson Elementary.
Guardado began his career in education in 1999 as a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at the former
Alta Vista Elementary, where he also served as a math coach. He then served as assistant principal
at Hart Elementary School before being promoted to principal at the former Roberts Elementary
School.
He has led the Johnson staff since July.
Guardado has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Texas at El Paso and has completed several leadership training sessions, including the Regin 19 Education Leadership Academy, the Crisis Prevention Institute Training and the Deloitte University Courageous Principals Academy.
