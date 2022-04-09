Nationwide effort to bolster supports, services for children and families most impacted by pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso ISD announced this week that the district is among seven school districts nationally selected by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and the 50 State Afterschool Network.

EPISD will participate in an intensive, nationwide effort to bolster supports and services for children and families most impacted by the pandemic.

“Young people, especially those living in poverty, deserve systems and structures that work together on their behalf, which is why this effort is critically important,” said AASA Executive Director Daniel A. Domenech. “It’s been more than two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our country is finally moving toward a period of recovery. Equity-focused districts must work in harmony with afterschool and out-of-school-time partners if our young learners are going to reach their highest potential.”

Officials add that the effort is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

AASA’s #PowerofPartnerships initiation will work with a professional learning community composed of seven school districts and their community partners that are implementing afterschool programs designed to support student recovery and advance racial equity.

With the 50 State Afterschool Network, the groups will also produce a toolkit of models and best practices for superintendents, local districts and community-based organizations nationwide.

“The power of this effort is that it connects school district leaders with the 50 State Afterschool Network to accelerate young people’s recovery,” said Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White. “The next 18 months are crucial for students. We’re delighted to support AASA, the premier organization representing school district leadership, in its work to empower a cohort of education leaders with afterschool models and create useful tools for districts around the country.”

Participating district-community teams gathered in Chicago this week to share best practices regarding the implementation of American Rescue Plan funds while leveraging each other’s strengths for the betterment of children.

Other districts selected for the initiative are:

Edgecombe County Public Schools (North Carolina)

Saint Louis Public Schools (Missouri)

Susquehanna Township School District (Pennsylvania)

The School District of Osceola County (Florida)

Tulsa Public Schools (Oklahoma)

Ypsilanti Community Schools (Michigan)

District officials add that a key part of the effort will include working with afterschool and summer programs, and building connections to other vital student supports, such as mental health counseling and health and food assistance.

School districts interested in learning more about #PowerofPartnerships are encouraged to contact Bryan Joffe, AASA director of children’s programs, at bjoffe@aasa.org.

For additional information, visit the AASA website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.