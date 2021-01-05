EPISD takes no action on superintendent search

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet next Tuesday to make a final decision on whether to hire a search firm or not in its pursuit of a replacement for the district superintendent.

The board met Tuesday morning to discuss the methodology they’ll use to search for a permanent district superintendent but did not make a decision on the method they’ll use.

At issue is whether they’ll use a search firm or use local searches and advertisements to find their next leader. The Board heard a presentation from attorney Sabre Safi on the options the board has for their search.

Trustee Daniel Call raised concerns about the costs of an agency search, an estimated $20,000, and what that would take away from the cash-strapped district.

Another concern for trustees was a timeline for the search. Several trustees are up for election in the summer, which would potentially fall in the middle of the superintendent search.

Call again said he hoped the district could have a superintendent in place by the end of the summer to allow them time to begin the school year with someone in place.

