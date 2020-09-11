EPISD students remember and pay tribute to victims of 9/11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students in the El Paso Independent School District are remembering the victims of 9/11 as America marks 19 years since the deadly terror attack took place in New York City.
A small group of students at Austin High School gathered Friday morning and held a remembrance ceremony while workers paused to reflect on the tragedy.
Choir students at Coronado High School put together a virtual concert on Youtube. Students sang songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
You can watch the full virtual concert in the video below:
Finally, students at Franklin High School also held their 3rd annual 9/11 National Day of Service ceremony. Students held a presentation talking about 9/11 and conducted the national anthem.