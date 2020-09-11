EPISD students remember and pay tribute to victims of 9/11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students in the El Paso Independent School District are remembering the victims of 9/11 as America marks 19 years since the deadly terror attack took place in New York City.

A small group of students at Austin High School gathered Friday morning and held a remembrance ceremony while workers paused to reflect on the tragedy.

A small gathering of students and staff gathered at @Austin_EPISD this morning to tour the progress of the Bond 2016 modernization project and have a remembrance ceremony in honor of Patriot Day and the people who died on during the 9/11 terroristic attacks. #IamEPISD #EPISDCares pic.twitter.com/gUrgdG7JEy — elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) September 11, 2020

Choir students at Coronado High School put together a virtual concert on Youtube. Students sang songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

You can watch the full virtual concert in the video below:

Finally, students at Franklin High School also held their 3rd annual 9/11 National Day of Service ceremony. Students held a presentation talking about 9/11 and conducted the national anthem.