EPISD students compete in Special Olympics at Burges High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students of all grades and capabilities got a chance to compete in the Special Olympics today.

Thursday at Burges High School students from throughout the El Paso Independent School District came together to compete. Something the students had been training and preparing for, for months.

“I did it,” shouted a student as he crossed the finished lined.

“Yeah, first place,” smiled a student as she held up her first-place medal.

Volunteers high five athletes as they reach the finish line.

Some student-athletes walked, others ran, biked or wheeled across the finish line. All as a crowd of proud parents cheered them on.

“It was a very proud moment for me,” said Usman Ghumman an athlete’s father.

“It’s awesome, it just gives you a sense of happiness,” said Brenda Lopez another athlete’s mother.

No student was as excited as Zyier Sumpter. His volunteer trainer says he has been practicing for months for his race. Even though Zyier is unable to speak, his smile showed just how excited he was to cross the finish line.

Zyier Sumpter as he crossed the finish line.

“He was so excited to just be on his own and be able to be apart of something that ‘s a gathering and just encompassing everything he can do,” said Cynthia Nelson Zyier’s volunteer coach. “A lot of people don’t think that he can do stuff. He was just thrilled, people cheering, it was amazing.”

Almost 700 EPISD students competed in the Special Olympics after training with volunteers since September.

Volunteers help students reach the finish line.

“They work with the students after hours, before school, after school, sometimes on the weekend getting them prepared for their track events,” said Antoinette Howard, the Director of EPISD Special Education.

Relay teams prepare to start.

EPISD middle and high school students participate in the Olympics in a relay race. Where two students with disabilities and two students without disabilities worked together on a relay team.

“We’ve been practicing with the kids in PE, we’ve been teaching them how to run, the shape, the form and then when we’re going to hand them the stick how to get it and it’s been really fun,” said Julian Luna a Hornedo Middle School Student.

EPISD says it’s all about inclusion. The students without disabilities say they were surprised by how much fun they had training for the relay.

“It’s really nice cause like a lot of people don’t talk to them or like they just exclude them but whenever we’re here they are always so nice and they are really cool,” said Angel Reyes, a Hornedo Middle School Student.

A student holds a poster that reads “What makes you different, makes you beautiful”.

This is the second year that EPISD has held a Special Olympics and they say there were more students participating this year than the last. EPISD plans to continue holding the Olympics in the years to come.