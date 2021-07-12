EPISD student wins National Spanish Spelling Bee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is adding a new word for “winner” to its lexicon and it’s spelled M-A-R-I-U-M.

On Saturday, Marium Zahra, an eighth grade student at EPISD’s Young Women’s STEAM Academy won the National Spanish Spelling Bee where she competed against dozens of other competitors across the country during a live stream.

Zahra spelled her way to the top after nearly four hours of competition.

The winning word? “Jurisdiction.”

“I just won the National Spanish Spelling Bee,” Zahra announced on Twitter after the v-i-c-t-o-r-y. “Thanks for all the support to, to my teacher Mr. Arriaga and to my mom for all the help studying.”

Zahra is now a local and national orthographer. She won the local Spanish Spelling Bee in 2020, as well as the 2021 El Paso Regional Spelling Bee. Additionally, Zahra also competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee earlier this summer.

As the winner of the Spanish Spelling Bee, Zahra will be honored with a medal, a plaque, and $500 for school supplies; she’s also automatically qualified for next year’s competition, which will be held in El Paso.

“You may not have to travel very far to defend your title,” David Briseño, the spelling bee’s director, told Marium.

