EPISD selects new firm to help in superintendent search

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District has selected a new firm to help in the search of a new superintendent after cutting ties with another firm due to a conflict of interest.

EPISD Board of Trustees voted to hire an Austin-based law firm, Walsh Gallegos Trevino Russo & Kyle P.C.

According to media partner El Paso Matters, the district will pay the firm $40,000 to help in the search process.

The firm said a finalist could be named by late November.

