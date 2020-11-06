EPISD school board unanimously votes to accept Superintendent Juan Cabrera’s resignation

EL PASO, (Texas) — After serving seven years as superintendent of the El Paso Independent School District, EPISD Board of Trustees unanimously accepted Juan Cabrera’s resignation Thursday evening.
EPISD Board of Trustees called a special meeting to discuss a proposed separation agreement and release of Superintendent Juan Cabrera and the appointment of an interim superintendent.
Trustees also unanimously voted to appoint Deputy Superintendent Vince Sheffield, effective Monday.
Board Vice President Al Velarde said Cabrera’s contract would officially end Feb. 1,
In October, Cabrera was named, along with former EPISD school board president Dori Fenenbock, in a lawsuit brought forth by a California charter school company. The lawsuit alleges that Cabrera and Fenenbock conned investors out of $5 million dollars for an online school.
