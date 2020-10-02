EPISD reports two positive COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District on Friday confirmed that a student and a staff member who had been on campus tested positive for coronavirus.

The student attends Brown Middle School. The employee works in the Food and Nutrition Services department at Central Office and had assisted at campuses.

As outlined in EPISD’s School Reopening Guidelines, the District has notified all Brown students and personnel who had contact with the infected student and must quarantine for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.

The FNS employee has not been at work since Sept. 18, past the infectious period.

To abide by federal privacy laws, EPISD will not disclose the name, gender or any other information of the student. For information about EPISD’s Reopening Plan and protocols, visit episd.org.