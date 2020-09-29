EPISD reports three more COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, TEXAS — The El Paso Independent School District on Tuesday reported that two students and an employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to EPISD, the students attend Coronado and Franklin high schools. The employee works at Coronado High School.

As outlined in EPISD’s School Reopening Guidelines, the District has notified all students and personnel who may have been in the same areas on campus or who may have been exposed.

All affected areas of the campus have been disinfected.

To abide by federal privacy laws, EPISD will not disclose the name, gender or any other information about the students.

For information about EPISD’s Reopening Plan and protocols, visit episd.org.