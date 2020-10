EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District reported on Wednesday 12 new off-campus COVID-19 cases.

EPISD said the new cases are all students. No on-campus cases were reported.

On Tuesday EPISD said it would begin reporting both on-campus and off-campus COVID-19 cases for District employees and students.

The District also released a COVID-19 dashboard that officials said will be updated daily. You check the dashboard by clicking here.