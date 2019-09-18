EPISD Planetarium moving to the site of a Northeast El Paso set to close

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is no moving the heavens and the earth anywhere they aren’t already going, but the planetarium, on the other hand, can be moved.

The El Paso Independent School District’s Gene Roddenberry Planetarium will move to the soon-to-be-vacated Crosby Elementary School, a release from the school district said.

The $1 million needed to move and upgrade the planetarium was secured through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant the city received that will be matched by EPISD, the release said.

Courtesy EPISD

The planetarium is currently at the EPISD Education Center on Boeing Drive, but as EPISD headquarters are moved closer to Downtown El Paso, the planetarium would have to be relocated by the end of 2020, the release said.

Crosby is being consolidated with Dowell and Schuster elementary schools and students will go to the new Coach Archie Duran Elementary School.

The current Crosby site will be upgraded, including a 40-foot dome, exhibit seating, roof upgrades and other aesthetic improvements, the release said.

The new planetarium will open in 2021, the district said.