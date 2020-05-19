EPISD offers virtual summer camps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The regular school year is winding down for students in El Paso Independent School District. Still, their learning experience can continue through the summer through several online courses aimed at student’s interests.

The virtual Summer Enrichment Camp will begin on June 1 and run to July 3. District employees will offer hundreds of courses aimed at engaging students throughout the summer months. Each class is a week-long and free of charge. The topics include fine arts, technology, engineering, science, health and wellness, college and career readiness, languages, and culture.

Each class is 45-minutes long and starts at 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Students may enroll in one course for each session every week or on a first-come-first-served basis.

“With EPISD@HOME, our virtual learning portal during the pandemic, our teachers provide that EPISD is a leader in providing high-quality education even during difficult times,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We want to continue our efforts to provide students with world-class programming as they remain safe at home.”

Classes being offered include:

  • Beginning Ballet at Home
  • Cooking Basics
  • Surviving Middle School
  • Medical Administration
  • Conversational Portuguese
  • Video Game Design
  • Intro to Muay Thai Kickboxing
  • Ball Mastery Soccer Camp
  • Chicano History
  • Theater Prop Making

Students can enroll now through the Summer Enrichment Camp website.

