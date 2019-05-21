EPISD offers free summer breakfast, lunch to children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Children from ages 1 to 18 will be able to enjoy free breakfast and lunch this summer at El Paso Independent School District campuses.

EPISD’s Summer Food Services Program will provide the meals at the following times.

For elementary schools from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Friday from June 3 to 27 at Bond, Cooley, Powell, Putnam and Tom Lea. The meals will also be at Mesita Elementary from June 3 to 14.

For middle schools, children can eat breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 3 to 27 at Armendariz, Bassett, Brown, Canyon Hills, Charles, Guillen, MacArthur, Magoffin, Morehead, Richardson, Ross and Wiggs. They will also be available at Henderson Middle School from June 10 to 27.

High schools will serve breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The schedule is as follows: