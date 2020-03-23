EPISD offers free meals during school closure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several school districts in the El Paso area are giving away free meals for families who may be struggling during school closures.

Moye Elementary School is just one of fifty schools in the El Paso Independent School District serving free take-home meals for families in a drive-up setting so that everyone is still practicing social distancing.

“Me being on a fixed income and being a single mother, I know it’s going to help out a lot. Especially for the next couple of weeks,” parent Sarah Briggs told KTSM.



Some families in the Borderland got to take advantage of the first day of free take-home meals distributed by EPISD while schools remain closed.

​”Our lunch ladies and gentlemen, they were very excited when we called them to come and work. They said absolutely, we’re there for our kids. They miss the kids,” Laura Eggemeyer, Cafeteria Supervisor at Moye Elementary School shared.

Parents are able to drive-up at the school’s parking lot and follow a list of instructions to make sure meals are distributed and received safely.



Staff said they’re following CDC guidelines by serving the meals on trays which have been sanitized. They also keep and maintain a safe distance.

“We always follow the health department restrictions so all of our employees have their food handlers. This is a continuation of our service so our food is very healthy and very safe,” Eggemeyer explained.



Parents like Sarah Briggs said they appreciate the help from the district, especially for those feeling the impact of schools being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, “It actually helps out a lot for the families who are single parents, who are on a fixed income, it means a lot to the parents who actually have a hard time nowadays.”​​

“We want to support you. These are difficult times but we’re in this together and together we can make it better for all of us… especially the kids,” Eggemeyer added.



Breakfast and lunch will continue to be served for the rest of this week, and again on March 30 – April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



For a full list of EPISD’s locations along with other school district’s locations, click here.