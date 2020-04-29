EPISD offering Saturday meals with Friday pick-up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Any child currently receiving meals from the El Paso Independent School District will begin to receive a Saturday meal with their Friday pick-up, the district said on Wednesday.

The decision is part of the new distribution rules adopted by EPISD during the pandemic-related closures of school campuses.

Currently, EPISD has meal distribution at 50 campuses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with each day providing two days worth of breakfast and lunch.

“With the current pandemic situation, there is much more food insecurity out there,” said Laura Duran, director of food services. “Most students depend on school meals and if we can help with an additional day of meals, we will. It is one less thing parents need to worry about.”

Once again, here is a list of all the food distribution sites at EPISD: