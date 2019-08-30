EPISD names elementary school in honor of late Irvin track coach Archie Duran

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Dowell Elementary School will be soon transformed into Coach Archie Duran Elementary School, named after one of Northeast El Paso’s most beloved coaches.

Duran was a girls track coach and social science teacher at Irvin High School. He was killed in a 2017 bus crash while returning from a regional meet in Lubbock.

The El Paso Independent School District broke ground on renovations and new construction Friday . The district also unveiled the new mascot for Coach Archie Duran Elementary School; they will be known as the Comets.

Officials say they always ask for the community’s input on what to name new schools being considered for construction. However, they say the selection of Coach Archie Duran was an easy one.

“Since Coach Duran passed away so recently he was somebody that was still working in our schools,” said Melissa Martinez EPISD spokeswoman. “Not somebody that was part of the district or the community 50, 60 years ago. As the case in some worthy namesakes, this one was very current to us and still very real to the Northeast Community”.

The Duran family says naming the school after him is fitting since he had so many plans for the Northeast community that he never got to fulfill.

“For him to understand or know that there’s going to be a school named after him, I think it brings everything back full circle of everything he wanted for the community,” said Elizabeth Duran, Archie’s sister .

This school year, students from Dowell and Schuster elementary schools are using the Dowell campus. Once construction is completed, student students from Dowell, Schuster and Crosby will all attend Coach Archie Duran Elementary School.

EPISD predicts the $28 million project will take about 18 months to complete.