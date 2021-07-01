Morehead Middle School students moved to Coronado High due to nearby gas leak

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District has reported a gas leak near Morehead Middle School around 11:30 a.m.

Precautionary measures have been taken and students have been transported to Coronado High School to finish instruction for the remainder of the day.

Release time for summer school will be at noon with lunch being provided for students.

Parents who pick up their children are asked to do so at Coronado High School. Students who ride the bus to school be transported from Coronado to their bus stops and students who walk home will be bused back to Morehead Middle School at the end of the day.

Any parent who wishes to sign out their child from school may do so at Coronado.

According to Texas Gas Service, the gas leak was caused by a third-party contractor working in the area and struck a gas line while digging.

Crews will be on site while repairs are made to the damaged portion of the line.

As a reminder, Texas Gas Service says to call 811 at least 48 hours before digging to have utility lines marked.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.